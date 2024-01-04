NVIDIA has announced all the games coming or already available on GeForce Now to January 2024. For those who don't know it, it's its cloud gaming subscription service that allows even those who don't have an ultra-high-performance PC to play the most recent titles.
We start with the 21 new games added to the service, including the much played The Finals, and then move on to the 46 new Xbox games for PC in the cloud. But let's stop talking and let's move on.
The first games of January added to GeForce Now
These are the games already added to GeForce Now in January 2024:
- Dishonored for Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland (Steam)
- The Finals (Steam)
- Redmatch 2 (Steam)
- Scorn (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Sniper Elite 5 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
More games added in January 2024
Now let's see what other games will be added during the month:
- War Hospital (New release on Steam, 11/01)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (New release on Ubisoft, 01/18)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, 01/18)
- Stargate: Timekeepers (New Release on Steam, 01/23)
- Enshrouded (New release on Steam, 01/24)
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Steam)
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (Steam)
- Jected – Rivals (Steam)
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Steam)
- RAILGRADE (Steam)
- Redmatch 2 (Steam)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Steam)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice (Steam)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Steam)
- Survivalist: Invisible Strain (Steam)
- Witch It (Steam)
- Wobbly Life (Steam)
List of Xbox titles added to GeForce Now
These are the Xbox games added to GeForce Now to celebrate the new year:
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- The Anacrusis (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Age of Wonders 4 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Before We Leave (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Century: Age of Ashes (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Chorus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Control (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Darksiders III (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Destroy All Humans! (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Edge of Eternity (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Europa Universalis IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Fae Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Farming Simulator 17 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- The Forgotten City (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Human Fall Flat (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Lethal League Blaze (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Martha is Dead (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Maneater (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- The Medium (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Metro Exodus (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Mortal Shell (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- MotoGP 20 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Moving Out (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- MUSYNX (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Neon Abyss (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Observer: System Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Pathologic 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- The Pedestrian (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Recompile (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Remnant II (Xbox, PC Game Pass available)
- Richman 10 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Sable (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Surgeon Simulator 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Sword and Fairy 7 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Tinykin (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Worms WMD (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Worms Rumble (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
#GeForce #twenty #games #January #celebrate #Xbox #titles
Leave a Reply