Ok say that GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s streaming game service turns one year old It can be a bit disconcerting, since we have been talking about it for much longer. So the first thing is to specify that when I talk about its first year, I mean the time that has elapsed since it left its beta phase, in which it was only accessible by invitation. Today a year ago, the service became available to all users in certain geographies.

A birthday is always a good time to take stock, and it seems that those of GeForce NOW are quite positive, because in these twelve months it would have reached six million users. It is true that NVIDIA does not indicate the ratio between paid and free accounts, but even so, and given the speed at which monthly subscriptions to the founder mode have been depleted, it is not unreasonable to think that the expectations set by NVIDIA in the service they must be being fulfilled.

Other notable numbers from this first year of GeForce NOW are the 175 million hours transmitted, that your catalog of compatible games already exceeds 800 and that its coverage is increasingly global, currently the service already is available in more than 65 countries.

For those who are still not very clear about what this service consists of, GeForce NOW allows us to play through the cloud, running games on NVIDIA servers. Unlike Stadia, and this is important, GeForce NOW is not a game store, it is not possible to buy titles from this service. What it does is connect to the libraries of Steam, Epic Store and recently also GOG, and offer access to the games that the user has and that are supported by the service, a list that you can check here.

A very interesting aspect of GeForce NOW is precisely what I mentioned before, its free accounts, which allow you to test its operation and which, for many users, may be enough to cover their needs. Its main limitation is that each game session can have a maximum duration of one hour, and that depending on the number of users connected to the service, sometimes you have to wait a few minutes to start playing. The founders modality does not have these limitations And it also offers ray tracing in all games that have it.

As we already told you a few days ago, GeForce reaches this date releasing its beta version for Google Chrome, as well as its app with native support for Apple M1, and NVIDIA has announced that in the next few days he has some surprises in store and offers for service subscribers (both those with free accounts and founders), as well as some contests and raffles on their social networks, in which it will be possible to win prizes such as a Steel Series Arctis Pro wireless headphones and Razer Kishi controllers for be able to play with the smartphone.

