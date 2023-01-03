Nvidia has announced that it will update the tier ultimate of the subscription GeForce NOW with the RTX 4080maintaining the same subscription price but offering users substantially more power across ray tracing, DLSS 3, and 240Hz support.

A few days after the debut of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on GeForce Now, the streaming platform is therefore preparing to receive a upgrade not indifferent, which will allow subscribers to enjoy a better visual experience, able to count on 64 TFLOPS of power.

Coming in the course of first quarter of this year, the update will be available automatically to current users of the NVIDIA service, who therefore will not have to change anything in their subscription and will continue to pay the same monthly fee.

That’s not all: NVIDIA will also add support for Reflex technology to the package, which will reduce end-to-end latency, and a 240Hz mode that will help lower the lag below 40 milliseconds, aiming for responsiveness better at streaming than an Xbox Series X.