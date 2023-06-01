Nvidia announced the arrival of the series Age of Empires of Microsoft and Ensemble Studios on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now. This is the realization of the agreements made in the past week.

“The Age of Empires franchise is one of the longest running RTS series and all four of the most recent releases of Steam will join GeForce NOW later this month. Each title will also support the latest content, seasons and updates, such as the recent “Return of Rome” expansion. With hour-long campaigns, you can upgrade to Ultimate and Priority subscriptions for extended gaming sessions: up to 6 hours for Priority users and up to 8 hours (plus 4K streaming) for Ultimate users.”

Not only Age of Empires, however, because in total they will be added to the service during the course of June twenty new games, including Aliens: Dark Descent, Trepang2, Amnesia: The Bunker and Shattered Heaven. Let’s read the complete list:

System Shock (new launch on Steam)

Killer Frequency (Relaunch on Steam June 1)

Amnesia: The Bunker (Relaunch on Steam June 6)

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (Relaunch on Steam June 8)

Dordogne (relaunch on Steam, June 13)

Aliens: Dark Descent (Relaunch on Steam June 20)

Trepang2 (Relaunch on Steam June 21)

Layers of Fear (new launch on Steam)

Park Beyond (new launch on Steam)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (new launch on Steam)

Age of Empires: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Steam)

Derail Valley (Steam)

I Am Fish (Steam)

Golf Gang (Steam)

Contraband Police (Steam)

Bloons TD 6 (Steam)

Darkest Dungeon (Steam)

Darkest Dungeon II (Steam)

Also announced an initiative to celebrate the launch of Logitech G Cloud in Europe, the portable console dedicated to cloud gaming: “those who purchase the device between today and June 22 will receive a free month of Priority subscription.”