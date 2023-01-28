Nvidia has started upgrading the servers of its cloud gaming subscription service, GeForce Nowto introduce the technology of GeForce RTX 4080 for Ultimate subscribers. So from these days it will be possible to experience the joys of the 40 series via the cloud, with all the advantages in terms of game quality.

of course theserver update it will be gradual, so someone could receive the news only in the next few days.

We read the official message with the announcement sent by Nvidia to the subscribers to GeForce Now:

Still thinking about upgrading to Ultimate cloud gaming performance? The moment has come.

GeForce RTX 4080-class performance rollout has begun, new features will only be available to Ultimate subscribers.

Sign up for the Ultimate plan today and get ready for the highest resolutions and frame rates from the cloud; play and compete with up to 240 fps in DSLR-enabled titles. Ultimate plan subscribers also get exclusive access to the fastest game servers and longest gaming sessions. Also, for the first time ever, Ultrawide resolutions are supported offering a wider point of view, for a truly immersive gaming experience.

Upgrade to Ultimate today and your gameplay will automatically update when updated RTX 4080 servers are available in your area, if they aren’t already.