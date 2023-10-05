NVIDIA announced that in the month of Octoberits subscription cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, will be enriched with sixty new games, twenty-nine of which will be available starting this week. Additionally, twenty-one of the sixty will be available at launch. These include Forza Motorsport, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Cities: Skylines II and Hellboy.

From 5 to 9 October 2023, a event dedicated to World of Warships, with the addition of some in-game challenges which, if completed, will yield special rewards and the possibility of trying GeForce NOW Priority for a day.