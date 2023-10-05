NVIDIA announced that in the month of Octoberits subscription cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, will be enriched with sixty new games, twenty-nine of which will be available starting this week. Additionally, twenty-one of the sixty will be available at launch. These include Forza Motorsport, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Cities: Skylines II and Hellboy.
From 5 to 9 October 2023, a event dedicated to World of Warships, with the addition of some in-game challenges which, if completed, will yield special rewards and the possibility of trying GeForce NOW Priority for a day.
This week’s games
Let’s see what the twenty-nine games available from this week are:
- Battle Shapers (New launch on Steam, 3/10)
- Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (New launch on Steam, 3/10)
- Station to Station (New launch on Steam, 3/10)
- The Lamplighter’s League (New launch on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, 3/10)
- Thief Simulator 2 (New launch on Steam, 4/10)
- Heads Will Roll: Reforged (New launch on Steam, 4/10)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (New launch on Ubisoft, 5/10)
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Arcade Paradise (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- The Ascent (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Citizen Sleeper (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Dicey Dungeons (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Godlike Burger (Epic Games Store)
- Greedfall (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Killer Frequency (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Metro: Last Light Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- MudRunner (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Epic Games Store)
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Soccer Story (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- SOMA (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Space Hulk: Tactics (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- SpiderHeck (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Surviving Mars (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
