GeForce NOW will see the arrival of It was, Not Tonight 2 and eight more games which will enrich the NVIDIA streaming service catalog, which is increasingly open to iOS and Android devices as well.

Last week GeForce NOW turned two and the celebrations still continue with some important news: in addition to the aforementioned Sifu and Not Tonight 2, there are also Diplomacy is Not an Option, Model Builder and Werewolf: The Apocalype – Earthblood.

There is also no shortage of additional content, for example Apex Legends Season 12: Rebellion and Far Cry 6’s Joseph: Collapse DLC (review). Finally, the skins, such as those of Eternal Return.

We said about mobile devices: “GeForce NOW is bringing mobile PC gaming to almost any iOS or Android mobile phone. Mobile gamers can play any of the 800 PC games, including 35 free-to-play titles, which support the ‘controller input “, reads the press release.

“Members with iOS devices can get all the benefits of PC gaming without leaving the Apple ecosystem; and Android gamers can dramatically improve their gameplay with a subscription to GeForce NOW RTX 3080 to enable PC gaming at 120 frames per second on selected 120Hz Android phones. “

So here are the new games available this week on GeForce NOW: