Nvidia announced the arrival on GeForce Now of twenty-one new games, including some of Bethesda. Now subscribers to the cloud gaming service can play titles such as DOOM Eternal, Quake, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood directly in the cloud.

It must be said that the added titles are many more, including several noveltysuch as the just launched Atlas Fallen or the very recent Xenauts 2.