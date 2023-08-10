21 games, including some from Bethesda, have been added to the GeForce Now catalog, to the delight of subscribers to the NVIDIA cloud gaming service.
Nvidia announced the arrival on GeForce Now of twenty-one new games, including some of Bethesda. Now subscribers to the cloud gaming service can play titles such as DOOM Eternal, Quake, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood directly in the cloud.
It must be said that the added titles are many more, including several noveltysuch as the just launched Atlas Fallen or the very recent Xenauts 2.
The new titles
Bethesda’s games on GeForce Now are children of the agreement between Microsoft and Nvidia close to favor the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the house of Redmond. Let’s read the full list.
- I Am Future (Relaunch on Steam, August 8)
- Atlas Fallen (Relaunch on Steam, August 10)
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You (Free on the Epic Games Store, August 10)
- Sengoku Dynasty (Relaunch on Steam, August 10)
- Tales & Tactics (Relaunch on Steam, August 10)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (Epic Games Store)
- Doom Eternal (Steam)
- LEGO Brawls (Epic Games Store)
- Quake (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Session Skate Sim (Epic Games Store)
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Epic Games Store)
- Superhot (Epic Games Store)
- Terra Invicta (Epic Games Store)
- Ultimate KovaaK’s Challenge
- Wall World (Steam)
- Wild West Dynasty (Epic Games Store)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Steam)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Steam)
- WRECKFEST (Epic Games Store)
- Xenonauts 2 (Epic Games Store)
The official press release also reminds us that “In addition to a new roster of games, the new season of Apex Legends arrives, with renewed looks and lethal abilities for the Revenant character, additional levels and more.”
#GeForce #Selected #Bethesda #games #added #catalog
Leave a Reply