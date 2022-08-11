Nvidia announced the Announcements of the week for GeForce Nowits subscription cloud gaming service, among which it stands out Rumbleverse, the free-to-play brawler royale from Iron Galaxy Studios and Epic Games Publishing. It is available starting today.

GeForce NOW members will be able to play right away without waiting for download times, especially thanks to the new “GET” buttons in the app that will directly connect members to digital stores for the games they want, even for free-to-play games like Rumbleverse. GeForce NOW is also the only way to play Rumbleverse on smartphones at the highest quality comparable to that of PC and for Mac users to join the fray.

In addition to Rumbleverse, other titles will be added, for a total of seven. These include Hunted, the new season of Apex Legends, which brings a new Legend Vantage, a new map, an increase in the level cap and more.

Let’s read the complete list of news: