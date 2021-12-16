With the usual update on Thursday dedicated to GeForce Now, NVIDIA has announced the availability for all of the new GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription, previously tied to pre-orders. Also this week the service is enriched with four new games including the excellent Inscryption and the bloody The Crackpet Show, out today on Steam.

The six-month subscription a GeForce Now RTX 3080 costs 99.99 euros but allows you to play in 1440p at 120 fps on PC and browser, reaching 4K resolution with HDR on NVIDIA Shield TV or Shield TV Pro devices which among other things in this period are discounted by 25 euros (on Amazon NVIDIA Shield TV Pro results in a discount of 35 euros).

The combination of GeForce Now RTX 3080 and NVIDIA Shield TV allows you to stream gaming in 4K with active HDR

Among the innovations reported by NVIDIA there is also the addition in Euro Truck Simulator 2 of the DAF XF vehicle which, available for free, celebrates the opening of a peculiar DAF multimedia demonstration tour accessible in This Page. All accompanied by a test drive for DAF trucks and managed with the same streaming technology used for GeForce Now. Below, however, the games of the week that are added to the catalog of titles supported by the NVIDIA service.

New GeForce Now titles