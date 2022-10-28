Good news for those who want to try NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, the plan GeForce Now Priority it is in fact available with a big discount for all those who want to approach this world for the first time.

Those who register by November 20 will be able to take advantage of a special offer: it will be possible to obtain a Six-month GeForce NOW Priority subscription for only € 29.99, with a 40% discount on the regular price of € 49.99.

GeForce Now Priority members can instant stream play at more than 1,400 games from popular digital game stores such as Steam, Epic, Ubisoft and Origin for six-hour gaming sessions. Plus, they have priority access to cloud game servers to get the action going faster than Free members, and RTX ON for gorgeous ray-traced lighting in supported games.

In addition, to perfectly get into the Halloween spirit, a host of new Halloween-themed games have been introduced this week in the GeForce NOW app, which is filled with horror and thriller titles perfect for the most anticipated spooky weekend ever.

For those looking to experience an even stronger thrill, check out Bloodfeast, a free Halloween event for anyone wishing to play V Rising, from October 28th to November 1st. Players will also be able to claim the free “Halloween Haunted Nights Castle” DLC pack until Monday 7th November.

Here is the complete list of the latest titles added to the catalog:

Victoria 3 (new launch on Steam)

Paper Cut Mansion (new launch on Steam and Epic Games, 27/10)

Saturnalia (New release on Epic Games, 27/10)

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (Epic Games)

Draw Slasher (Steam)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (Steam and Epic Games)

Guild Wars: Game of the Year (Steam)

Labyrinthine (Steam)

Sniper Elite 5 (Steam)

Volcanoids (Steam)

V Rising (Steam)

For details on the plan and to subscribe, I invite you to visit the dedicated page on the official website.