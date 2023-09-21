Pay Day 3 And Party Animals are among the eleven games added this week to GeForce Now. It is a subscription cloud gaming service, which allows you to play all titles with high-performance hardware.

In addition to this, Cyberpunk 2077 becomes playable in the cloud with patch 2.0 and DLSS 3.5 applied, awaiting the launch of Phantom Liberty, the official expansion, arriving on September 26, 2023.