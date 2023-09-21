Pay Day 3 And Party Animals are among the eleven games added this week to GeForce Now. It is a subscription cloud gaming service, which allows you to play all titles with high-performance hardware.
In addition to this, Cyberpunk 2077 becomes playable in the cloud with patch 2.0 and DLSS 3.5 applied, awaiting the launch of Phantom Liberty, the official expansion, arriving on September 26, 2023.
All the games
Let’s see the list of games added on GeForce Now this week:
- HumanitZ (New launch on Steam, 18 September)
- Party Animals (New launch on Steam, September 20)
- PAYDAY 3 (New launch on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox PC Game Pass, September 21)
- Warhaven (New launch on Steam)
- 911 Operator (Epic Games Store)
- Ad Infinitum (Steam)
- Chained Echoes (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Deceit 2 (Steam)
- The Legend of Tianding (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Sprawl (Steam)
