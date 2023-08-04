GeForce NOW will expand over the course of the month August 2023 welcoming over 40 new gamesincluding the full version of Baldur’s Gate and some historical games from Bethesda.
NVIDIA’s announced new shipment includes 21 day-and-date releases, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, and Moving Out 2. Also, starting today, August 3, 2023, you can play via GeForce NOW to Baldur’s Gate 3the awaited and colossal RPG from Larian Studios, of which you can read our first impressions.
The news does not end here because during the month the first games of the historic Bethesda franchises will also join Doom, Quake and Wolfensteinwith more details on the precise dates to be revealed in the coming days.
Below is the list of this week’s new GeForce Now games
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- F1 Manager 2023 (Relaunch on Steam 31st July)
- Bloons TD 6 (Free on Epic Games Store, August 3)
- Bloons TD Battles 2 (Steam)
- Brick Rigs (Steam)
- Demonologist (Steam)
- Empires of the Undergrowth (Steam)
- Stardeus (Steam)
- The Talos Principle (Steam)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Steam)
- Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Steam)
Instead, below you will find the complete list of games arriving in the month of August:
- WrestleQuest (Relaunch on Steam, August 7)
- I Am Future (Relaunch on Steam, August 8)
- Atlas Fallen (Relaunch on Steam, August 10)
- Sengoku Dynasty (Relaunch on Steam, August 10)
- Tales & Tactics (Relaunch on Steam, August 10)
- Moving Out 2 (Relaunch on Steam, August 15th)
- Hammerwatch II (Relaunch on Steam, August 15)
- Desynced (Relaunch on Steam, August 15th)
- Wayfinder (Relaunch on Steam, August 15th)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Relaunch on Steam, August 16)
- Gord (Relaunch on Steam, August 17)
- Book of Hours (Relaunch on Steam, August 17)
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Relaunch on Steam, August 17)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Relaunch on Steam, August 18)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Relaunch on Steam, August 18)
- Jumplight Odyssey (Relaunch on Steam, August 21)
- Blasphemous 2 (Relaunch on Steam, August 24)
- RIDE 5 (Relaunch on Steam, August 24)
- Sea of Stars (Relaunch on Steam, August 29)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (Relaunch on Steam, August 31)
- Deceit 2 (Relaunch on Steam, August 31st)
- Inkbound (Steam)
- LEGO Brawls (Epic Games Store)
- Regiments (Steam)
- Session (Epic Games Store)
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Epic Games Store)
- Superhot (Epic Games Store)
- Terra Invicta (Epic Games Store)
- Wall World (Steam)
- Wild West Dynasty (Epic Games Store)
- WRECKFEST (Epic Games Store)
- Xenonauts 2 (Epic Games Store)
