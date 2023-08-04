GeForce NOW will expand over the course of the month August 2023 welcoming over 40 new gamesincluding the full version of Baldur’s Gate and some historical games from Bethesda.

NVIDIA’s announced new shipment includes 21 day-and-date releases, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, and Moving Out 2. Also, starting today, August 3, 2023, you can play via GeForce NOW to Baldur’s Gate 3the awaited and colossal RPG from Larian Studios, of which you can read our first impressions.

The news does not end here because during the month the first games of the historic Bethesda franchises will also join Doom, Quake and Wolfensteinwith more details on the precise dates to be revealed in the coming days.