Currently, there are multiple cloud streaming services that allow us to play without the need for a console or a powerful PC. However, due to the good internet they need, many companies choose not to include regions like Mexico in their plans. Fortunately, NVIDIA has changed this today, since GeForce Now is now available in our country. That’s right, GeForce Now, the cloud gaming service, is now officially available in Mexico, and you can pay for one of the different subscriptions using the national currency, Mexican pesos. These are the available prices: GeForce NOW Priority Membership for 1 month – $149.00 GeForce NOW Priority Membership for 6 months – $749.00 GeForce NOW Priority Membership for 12 months – $1,499.00 GeForce NOW No-Founders Ultimate Membership for 1 month – $299.00 GeForce NOW Priority pass by one day – $59.00 GeForce NOW Ultimate one-day pass – $119.00 GeForce NOW No-Founders Ultimate Membership for 6 months – $1,499.00 GeForce NOW Membership 2-month gift card – $300.00 GeForce NOW Membership 6-month gift card – $750.00 GeForce NOW Membership Gift card for 12 months – $1,500.00 This way, you can now enjoy games like Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition and Resident Evil Village, which arrive today on this service. However, as is the case in these cases, a large part of the experience will depend on the internet you have available. The interesting thing is that GeForce Now can offer games at 4K and 60fps. The company recommends a 50 Mbit/s Internet connection for 1080 and 60p streaming. Remember, GeForce Now is now available in Mexico, and this likely marks the beginning of an expansion across Latin America. On related topics, NVIDIA is already the most successful company in the world. Likewise, Mexico would be the new epicenter of AI for NVIDIA.



Author’s Note: It will be very interesting to see how GeForce Now does in Mexico. The prices are standard for the region, but everything will depend on the performance of the games, and this has a lot to do with the internet, something that perhaps not many have taken into consideration. Via: Official statementThe post GeForce Now officially arrives in Mexico! first appeared on Atomix.

