The company says the increases “take into account increased operating costs” in the specific countries where they will apply, according to its customer support page.

NVIDIA has announced a price increase by about 10% for its cloud gaming service GeForce Now which will involve Canada and Europe, including Italy, which will come into force starting from 1 November 2023 . However, no increases are planned for the United States.

The new prices of GeForce Now from November 1st

Specifically, the Priority plan in a month it will go from 9.99 euros to 10.99 euros, with an increase of 1 euro. The six-month one from 49.99 euros will rise to 54.99 euros, therefore 5 euros more.

For what concern Ultimate plan, the one that offers maximum performance, the price of the monthly subscription will rise from 19.99 euros to 21.99 euros. While the 6-month one goes from 99.99 euros to 109.99 euros.

THE “Founders” finally they will pay 19.99 euros per month for the Ultimate plan and 99.99 euros for the six-month subscription, while there will be no changes for the Priority plan.

What do you think? Will you cancel your GeForce Now subscription with the price increase or do you consider the price increase acceptable given the advantages offered by NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service? Let us know in the comments.