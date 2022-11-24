The Green Thursday of GeForce Now has begun, which would correspond to the Black Friday from Nvidiawith many offers related to the company’s subscription cloud gaming service.

The offer concerns i Gift Vouchersas we can read:

“Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or just an avid gamer, GeForce NOW has you covered: for one week only, with every purchase of a $50 GeForce NOW gift card, NVIDIA gives you another worth €20.

“These gift cards can be applied to the subscription level of your choice to fit your gaming needs, whether it’s a Priority or RTX 3080 subscription. The $50 GeForce NOW Gift Card is redeemable for a Priority subscription of 6 Months or 1 Month RTX 3080 Membership GeForce NOW Gift Card worth €20, is redeemable for a 2 Month Priority Membership or 1 Month RTX 3080 Membership and will be delivered digitally for instant access.

Members who purchase vouchers will get faster access to over 1,400 games in the GeForce NOW library and can stream games in up to 1080p at 60 frames per second with a Priority membership, or up to 4K at 60 FPS or 1440p at 120FPS with a membership RTX 3080.”

Also published the list of games just added to the service, including Evil West: