NVIDIA has unveiled what the fourteen new ones will be outgoing games on GeForce Now its subscription cloud gaming service, a July 2023 after the batch of games in June 2023. Among the releases will be the Octopath Traveler, Remnant II, Jagged Alliance 3 and Xennauts 2, all playable in super high quality.

The games arrived and those to come

Jagged Alliance 3 coming to GeForce Now

Here is the list of the last nine games released at June 2023 on GeForce Now:

One Lonely Outpost (New Launch on Steam)

AEW: Fight Forever (Relaunch on Steam June 29)

Darkest Dungeon (Steam)

Darkest Dungeon II (Steam)

Derail Valley (Steam)

Age of Empires: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

I Am Fish (Steam)

Golf Gang (Steam)

Contraband Police (Steam)

List of fourteen upcoming games a July 2023 on GeForce Now:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (Relaunch on Steam July 7)

Jagged Alliance 3 (New release on Steam, July 14)

Xenonauts 2 (Steam, July 18)

Viewfinder (Steam, July 18)

Techtonica (Steam, July 18)

Remnant II (Steam, July 25)

F1 Manager 2023 (Steam, July 31st)

Embr (Steam)

MotoGP 23 (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (Steam)

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 (Steam)

Riders Republic (Steam)

Starship Troopers: Extermination (Steam)

Before leaving you, we remind you that to play on GeForce Now, in addition to the subscription, you must own the supported games, purchasing them on SteamGOG or Epic Games Store.