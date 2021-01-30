GeForce NOW on Chrome is the solution chosen by the graphics giant to extend its gaming service throughout streaming how much platform the browser itself reaches. It did this at first with Chromebooks and it has done so now with Windows and macOS, systems in which you can already enjoy the experience, for now, in beta.

It should be remembered that although there are official clients for Windows and macOS, NVIDIA continues working to offer its gaming service for streaming through the web browser and, of course, the one chosen is none other than Chrome, with the exception of Apple’s mobile devices, where the Californian company has skipped the hated App Store smack in the same way that others have done: offering the service only via web application, in this case, with support for Safari.

Going to the big picture, however, Chrome is the boss and, therefore, pushing the use of GeForce NOW in Chrome was the logical way to go. Thus, from Chromebooks we go to Windows and macOS and from these we will go, for example, to Linux, which is why it is a multiplatform browser. Y the same will happen with Android, for which there is also a native client.

GeForce NOW on Chrome

For now, however, only Windows and macOS users can access GeForce NOW on Chrome officially, without forgetting that this support has just been released in beta phase, so the problems are surely there. NVIDIA therefore continues to recommend using native clients. But watch out for the term ‘official’, since all it means is that they are focusing on polishing the experience for both systems of yore.

That is, any other system -Linux desktop, but also Android- is capable of running GeForce NOW in Chrome, only that NVIDIA does not guarantee the support nor are they responsible for the quality obtained by those who try it. In fact, GeForce NOW was already accessible in Chrome by modifying the user agent (the browser identifier), but the problems were quite widespread and it is not a recommended method to fully enjoy the service.

Whatever system you use, you can try GeForce NOW on Chrome in that link, as long as you meet the geographic location requirements.

In another vein, this new version of GeForce NOW brings other news, including usability improvements in the service interface, as well as support for new Apple M1 computers via the native client for macOS. It remains to be seen when they will expand web browser support beyond Chrome, given that all Chromium derivatives have the same technical capabilities.