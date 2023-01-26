NVIDIA has announced the rollout of the GFN Ultimate update, which allows subscribers to GeForce NOW to play with the performance of an RTX 4080 and to use technology DLSS 3 to further increase the quality of the experience.

Among the new games compatible with DLSS 3 we find Hitman World of Assassinationwhile soon this feature will also be available in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the extraordinary turn-based strategy with superheroes developed by Firaxis, the authors of XCOM.

“NVIDIA DLSS 3, the RTX technology available through the powerful Ada Lovelace architecture, accelerates performance by generating high-quality frames,” reads the press release.

“DLSS 3 additions also include NVIDIA Reflex, a technology that reduces system latency for all GeForce NOW users and makes games even more responsive.”

“Ultimate subscribers will be able to experience these and more games pushing up to 4K 120fps, or immerse themselves in ultrawide streaming up to 3840 x 1600 at 120fps.”

“With the ability to take your games and save data with you literally anywhere, there’s a lot to come for GeForce NOW users, including 5 new games adding to your library this week:”