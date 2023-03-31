Nvidia has announced through an official communication the arrival of new games on GeForce NOW. In total we are talking about 23 video games that are added to the catalogue, 13 of which will arrive on the platform on launch day.

Here’s what they are games to be added in April 2023 on GeForce Now:

Meet Your Maker (Relaunch on Steam, April 4)

Road 96: Mile 0 (relaunch on Steam, April 4)

TerraScape (relaunch on Steam, April 5)

Curse of the Sea Rats (relaunch on Steam, April 6)

Ravenswatch (relaunch on Steam, April 6)

Supplicant (Relaunch on Steam April 6)

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters (Relaunch on Steam, April 14)

Survival: Fountain of Youth (relaunch on Steam, April 19)

Tin Hearts (Relaunch on Steam, April 20)

Dead Island 2 (relaunch on Steam, April 20)

Afterimage (relaunch on Steam, April 25)

Roots of Pacha (relaunch on Steam, April 25)

Bramble: The Mountain King (relaunch on Steam, April 27)

11-11 Memories Retold (Steam)

canVERSE (Steam)

Teardown (Steam)

Get Even (Steam)

Little Nightmares (Steam)

Little Nightmares II (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (Steam)

The GeForce NOW Premium Members can now also access the free prize for Marvel’s Midnight Sun, in addition to the 11 new games available for streaming: