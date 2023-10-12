NVIDIA announced the arrival of 23 new games in the catalog of GeForce Now this week, with Forza Motorsport which represents the highlight of the offer. The new Turn 10 driving simulator runs in the cloud in 4K at 120 fps, at least for Ultimate users who can enjoy the company’s latest technologies.
It was also announced that the new router launched by ACER, the Predator Connect W6, has built-in settings designed to encourage cloud gaming. It’s “a simple QoS option that prioritizes cloud gaming network traffic to maximize speed.”
New games available
Let’s see the list of all the games launched on GeForce Now this week:
- Forza Motorsport (New launch on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, 12/10)
- From Space (New launch on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, 12/10)
- Hotel: A Resort Simulator (New Launch on Steam, 12/10)
- Saltsea Chronicles (New launch on Steam, 12/10)
- Star Trek: Infinite (New Launch on Steam, 12/10)
- Tribe: Primitive Builder (New Launch on Steam, 12/10)
- Lords of the Fallen (New launch on Steam and Epic Games Store, 10/13)
- Bad North (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Call of the Sea (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- For The King (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Golf With Your Friends (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Metro Simulator 2 (Steam)
- Moonbreaker (Steam)
- Narita Boy (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Rubber Bandits (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Sifu (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Star Renegades (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Streets of Rogue (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Supraland (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Supraland Six Inches Under (Epic Games Store)
- The Surge (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Tiny Football (Steam)
- Yes, Your Grace (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
