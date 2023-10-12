NVIDIA announced the arrival of 23 new games in the catalog of GeForce Now this week, with Forza Motorsport which represents the highlight of the offer. The new Turn 10 driving simulator runs in the cloud in 4K at 120 fps, at least for Ultimate users who can enjoy the company’s latest technologies.

It was also announced that the new router launched by ACER, the Predator Connect W6, has built-in settings designed to encourage cloud gaming. It’s “a simple QoS option that prioritizes cloud gaming network traffic to maximize speed.”