NVIDIA has announced that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen And Jagged Alliance 3 are available to subscribers to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service. For those unfamiliar with them, the first is an action role-playing game by Capcom, while the second is a recently published strategy developed by Haemimont Games for THQ Nordic, whose review we have just published, which brings a historic series back to life .

The new games

NVIDIA has also posted a video on Instagram, showing GeForce Now in action on the slopes of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK, 450 meters above sea level. It is a celebratory initiative linked to a new promotion in the area.

In short, even this week GeForce Now subscribers have something new to play that adds up to the thousands of games already available.

The membership tiers GeForce Now are three: Free, completely free that provides basic access to the service, with game sessions of up to one hour; Priority from €9.99 a month, which gives priority access to the fastest servers, allows six-hour game sessions, guarantees resolution up to 1080p and 60FPS; Ultimate from €19.99 per month, which allows you to use a system based on a GeForce 4080 GPU, offers eight-hour gaming sessions, resolutions up to 4K and performance up to 120 fps.