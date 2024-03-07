NVIDIA has announced the launch of the Day Pass For GeForce Nowi.e. daily accesses to its service cloud gaming in subscription, lasting 24 hours, which allow you to play with the quality of a GeForce RTX 4080. There are two daily slots: Ultime Day Pass, which costs €8.79, and Priority, which costs €4.39.

The company specified that “Day Pass users will have all the same benefits as regular users Ultimate and Priorityincluding longer gaming sessions, faster access to servers compared to users who access for free and ray tracing on supported games.” The technologies will also be the same. In particular, Ultimate users will have 40 Series GPUs with streaming in 4K at 120 fps.