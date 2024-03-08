In the latest GFN Thursday, GeForce NOW announces a revolutionary innovation for gaming enthusiasts: Day Passes. These day passes represent an interesting innovation for those who want cloud gaming experiences without the constraints of a monthly subscription. With the Day Pass, users can access the processing power of a GeForce RTX-4080 video card for 24 hours.

Day Passes are available in two variants: the Ultimate Day Pass for €8.79 EUR and the Priority Day Pass for €4.39 EUR. This option offers flexibility and accessibility, allowing players to experience high-quality gaming sessions at an affordable cost.

Users who opt for the Day Pass will enjoy the same benefits as Ultimate and Priority subscribers, including extended playtime, priority access to servers over free users and ray tracing support for compatible games. More, those who choose the Ultimate Day Pass will have access to advanced NVIDIA technologies, such as 4K streaming at 120 fps, even on less powerful devices.

An additional benefit for Ultimate users, including Day Pass users, is the GeForce NOW update on Windows and macOS. This update introduces support for Cloud G-SYNC and NVIDIA Reflex, which minimizes input latency on supported games, up to 4K resolution at 60 or 120 fps.

In addition to the launch of Day Passes, GeForce NOW enriches its catalog with the new title Granblue Fantasy: Relink by Cygames. Players will be able to immerse themselves in an original new adventure across the Sky Realm, leading a team of heroes, including the dragon Vyrn and the mysterious Lyria.

The list of games added to GeForce NOW this week includes:

The Thaumaturge (New release on Steam, 4/03)

Classified: France '44 (New release on Steam, 5/03)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (New release on Steam, 5/03)

Winter Survival (New release on Steam, 6/03)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (New release on Steam, 7/03)

Zoria: Age of Shattering (New release on Steam, 7/03)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Steam)

Undisputed (Steam)

Day Passes on GeForce NOW could make cloud gaming more accessible and inviting for all enthusiasts, offering a flexible solution to enjoy the latest gaming technologies without long-term commitments.