Not even time to start the new month that there are big news regarding NVIDIA’s offerings for its GeForce NOW for April.

With the spring coming, it’s time to experiment with new ways to play, and the new 6 titles offered by April’s GeForce NOW may be what you’ve been looking for. On the occasion of this GFN Thursdaythe demo experience is being updated, providing subscribers with instant click-to-play access to selected demos found in the new line “Instant Play Free Demos“.

What the new program will consist of in GeForce NOW in April

The new GeForce NOW update for April will be launched with Chorus, Ghostrunner, Inscryption, Diplomacy Is Not an Option And The RiftBreaker Prologueallowing members to experience hugely popular and successful games streamed on GeForce NOW of April before purchasing the full version for PC.

Obviously the offer is not limited only to these titles, in fact others will be added over time, but for the moment the offer remains interesting.

Members can also experience the full GeForce NOW experience through i new subscriptions Priority and RTX 3080savoring the RTX functionality in Ghostrunner and the DLSS in Chorus.

Two finalists of the 2021 Epic MegaJam will also join the tests of the hugely popular new titles streaming on GeForce NOW such as Microwasp Seekers or the new cyber-themed game Boti Boi.

But that’s not all, in fact the 2.0.39 app update is rolling out for PC and Mac with optimizations for the best gaming experience and a new block of titles joining the GeForce NOW library.

In addition to the new demos, as mentioned, there will also be six titles ready to stream this week, and these will be:

