Nvidia has announced that GeForce Nowits cloud gaming subscription service, will add more than twenty new games in December 2022. These include Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

This is the list of the first ones, available from today:

The Knight Witch (New to Steam, November 29)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (New on Steam, 30th November)

Fort Triumph (Free on the Epic Games Store, December 1-8)

Battlefield 2042 (Steam and Origin)

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop (Steam)

Stormworks: Build and Rescue (Steam)

These are the games that will arrive over the next few weeks:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (New on Steam, coming soon)

Art of the Rail (New on Steam, December 4th)

Swordship (New to Steam, December 5th)

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign (New on Steam, December 6)

Chained Echoes (New to Steam, December 7)

IXION (New on Steam, December 7)

Togges (New on Steam, December 7)

SAMURAI MAIDEN (New on Steam, December 8)

Wavetale (New on Steam, December 12)

Master of Magic (New on Steam, December 13)

BRAWLHALLA (Ubisoft Connect)

Carrier Command 2 (Steam)

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander (Steam)

Dakar Desert Rally (Epic Game Store)

Dinkum (Steam)

Floodland (Steam)

Project Hospital (Steam)

“EA’s Battlefield 2042 will have RTX ON and NVIDIA DLSS for members to experience the action on dynamically changing battlefields in all their stunning glory. Plus, it’s arrived on GeForce NOW – just in time for the new update – “Season 3: Escalation”, with a weekend of free access from December 1 to 4. There will also be a reward for GeForce NOW members!