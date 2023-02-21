GeForce NOW will see the arrival in streaming of all Xbox games for PC: this was announced by Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, during a conference that the Redmond company is holding in Brussels just as we write.

Although it seems that an agreement between Microsoft and Sony is still far away, Smith pointed out that several companies support the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and among these there is also Nvidia: it is probably on this basis that the new collaboration, which will last for ten years, was born.

“GeForce NOW is a service that can already count on twenty-five million players,” said the president of Microsoft during the conference, and then added that titles from the Xbox catalog for PC will land on the streaming platform, including Call of Duty should the acquisition be successful.

Also in light of the ten-year agreement with Nintendo for Call of Duty, it seems that the Redmond house is distributing advantages among its new partners to create a very united front, which can also resist any opposition from Sony.