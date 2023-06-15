Age of Empire IV: Anniversary Edition And Dordogne are available from today on GeForce Nowso all subscribers to the NVIDIA cloud gaming service can stream the two titles.

This is a new stage in the collaboration between Microsoft and NVIDIA, leading to an agreement to have Game Pass on GeForce Now in the near future.

Users will soon be able to stream PC titles from the Game Pass catalog with the unmatched performance guaranteed by GeForce NOW,” the official press release reminds us, which adds: “The Microsoft Store therefore becomes the latest digital platform supported by GeForce NOW, joining Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, GOG.com and more.” So, those who have purchased games from the Microsoft Store or are a Game Pass subscriber will be able to play them streaming, when they will be added to the GeForce Now catalog.Obviously we are talking about the PC versions.

What will it take to play it? “Xbox and PC gamers will be able to stream these PC titles to all of their devices, with the flexibility to switch between low-performance PCs, Macs, smart TVs, Chromebooks, smartphones and more.” In this way even non-gifted players have high-end systems they will be able to play the Game Pass titles being able to count on very high performance.