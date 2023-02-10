Nvidia has announced the addition of Baldur’s Gate 3 to the catalog of GeForce Now from this week. The title of Larian Studios thus returns to the cloudafter the unfortunate experience with Google Stadia.

From the official press release we learn that “Users can return to the Forgotten Realms in this new generation role-playing game created by Larian Studios, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons and full of dynamic characters, dangerous monsters and very powerful enemies.”

Nvidia also reminds us that “Whether playing alone or with other companions, members can stream Baldur’s Gate 3 on PCs and low-powered Macs, or on the go through their mobile devices. Those who level up by choosing the Ultimate subscription can stream the highly anticipated title and more from a powerful gaming rig RTX 4080 in the cloud, up to 4K 120fps on PC and Mac, and even at ultrawide resolutions.”

let’s see thegame list added to GeForce Now this week: