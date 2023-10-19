The list of games compatible with GeForce Now continues to expand and this week introduces over 20 gamesincluding Counter-Strike 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged and Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.
Among the new entries we also find some games available in the Microsoft PC Game Pass catalogue, such as Dead by Daylight, Everspace 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders’ Revenge and Dune: Spice Wars. Let’s see the complete list:
- Counter-Strike 2 (Steam)
Wizard With a Gun (New launch on Steam, 10/17)
Alaskan Road Truckers (New launch on Steam and Epic Games Store, 10/18)
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (New Launch on Steam, 10/18)
AirportSim (New launch on Steam, 10/19)
Eternal Threads (New launch on Epic Games Store, 10/19)
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (New launch on Steam, 10/19)
Laika Aged Through Blood (New launch on Steam, 10/19)
Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Xbox, Microsoft Store)
Black Skylands (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
Blair Witch (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Dead by Daylight (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Dune: Spice Wars (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Everspace 2 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
EXAPUNKS (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Gungrave GORE (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Railway Empire 2 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Techtonica (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Torchlight III (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (Epic Games Store)
Vampire Survivors (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
