The list of games compatible with GeForce Now continues to expand and this week introduces over 20 gamesincluding Counter-Strike 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged and Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.

Among the new entries we also find some games available in the Microsoft PC Game Pass catalogue, such as Dead by Daylight, Everspace 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders’ Revenge and Dune: Spice Wars. Let’s see the complete list: