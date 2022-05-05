Nvidia has announced the arrival of the 4K streaming for subscribers a GeForce Now, its cloud gaming service. The new feature, available for the RTX 3080 band, is available on PC and Mac, using the official GeForce Now app. 120Hz streaming also launched on compatible Android devices, including Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra. Also announced i new games, both of the week and of the entire month. The latter are just a selection of what awaits subscribers. Among the various titles, three Star Wars games stand out: Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons. Let’s read the full list:

Bakery Simulator (new launch on Steam)

Oaken (new launch on Steam)

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (new launch on Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (new launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Trek to Yomi (new launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (new launch on Steam, May 6)

Frozenheim (Steam)

Star Wars Battlefront II (Steam and Origin)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Steam and Origin)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam and Origin)

Games coming to GeForce Now in May 2022: