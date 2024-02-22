NVIDIA announced that currently the catalog of GeForce Now matters more than 1,800 titles, with eleven more to be added this week. In particular, some games from Bandai Namco and Nightingale from Inflexion Games will arrive, complete with special wishes for the service's birthday:

Jarrett Lee, head of publishing at Inflexion Games: “Happy fourth birthday, GeForce NOW!”, adding, “the ease of access to the platform and high performance are a winning combination for gamers and we are very excited to see how the cloud gaming”.