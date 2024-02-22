NVIDIA announced that currently the catalog of GeForce Now matters more than 1,800 titles, with eleven more to be added this week. In particular, some games from Bandai Namco and Nightingale from Inflexion Games will arrive, complete with special wishes for the service's birthday:
Jarrett Lee, head of publishing at Inflexion Games: “Happy fourth birthday, GeForce NOW!”, adding, “the ease of access to the platform and high performance are a winning combination for gamers and we are very excited to see how the cloud gaming”.
The news
Games coming this week:
- Le Mans Ultimate (New release on Steam, 02/20)
- Nightingale (New release on Steam, 02/20)
- Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (New release on Steam, 02/21)
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (New Release on Steam, 02/22)
- Pacific Drive (New release on Steam, 02/22)
- Solium Infernum (New release on Steam, 02/22)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL (Steam)
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (Steam)
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ (Steam)
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (Steam)
- Tales of Arise (Steam)
Games that will reach the version 1.0:
- Last Epoch (New version 1.0 releasing on Steam, 02/21)
- Myth of Empires (New version 1.0 releasing on Steam, 02/21)
- Sons of the Forest (New version 1.0 releasing on Steam, 02/22)
