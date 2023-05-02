Nvidia has announced the availability of drivers GeForce Game Ready 531.79designed primarily to optimize the performance of Redfallthe latest effort from Arkane Studios available starting today for PC and Xbox, also downloadable by Game Pass subscribers.

NVIDIA promises that desktop GPUs starting with GeForce RTX 4070 can go over 100fps in Redfall using DLSS 3.

“Today is a big day for Redfall: the title is out now with invaluable support for the DLSS 3 by NVIDIA and NVIDIA Reflex! Plus, all GeForce gamers are now ready to play with the all-new Game Ready Driver.”

However, NVIDIA wanted to specify that the driver is not limited only to making Redfall more fluid, but does much more: “It is the same driver to download useful for Diablo IV Server Slam and Showgunners, both launching today with support for DLSS 2. The new driver also features the addition of GeForce Experience optimal settings for 2 new titles.”

In any case, the focus is precisely on the Arkane title: “By activating NVIDIA DLSS 3, performance accelerates by 71% with the GeForce RTX 4090, allowing users to play games up to 188 FPS at 4K, with all settings maxed out. Other GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are similarly scaled, allowing desktop GeForce RTX 4070 and higher GPUs to game at over 100 FPS in 4K resolution, with frame rates peaking at 148 FPS on the RTX 4080.

Redfall is packed with NVIDIA technologies, including DLSS 3, DLSS 2, and SLRso GeForce RTX gamers will enjoy the best gaming experience with Redfall.”

In addition to the ones listed, there are other games that get support for DLSS 2 with these drivers: