Sing new songs … two sensations First feeling Expose faces, stains are very dark Breaking Tilism Today I fear the truth Don’t sing songs Looked like a glass city I do not meet in my fair Don’t sing songs Moon in the back, Rahu Gaya Rekha Fund Get stuck in the moments of liberation Don’t sing songs Second feeling Sing new songs Broken vocals broken by broken strings New seedlings grew in stone chest Jhaare sub yellow path cuckoo’s night I know the sight of Arunima in Prachi Sing new songs Who listened to broken dreams Difference in intermittent pain on the eyelids Will not give up, will not give up I write on the skull of time Sing new songs

Have to step Hurdles come Cut the darkness of the holocaust, embers under the feet, blow on the head if the flames, laughing in your hands, burning with fire, will have to walk in step In humor, in storms, if in innumerable sacrifices, in gardens, in valleys, in insults, in honors, advanced heads, raised chests, in agony will have to step In light, in darkness, tomorrow in Kahar, in the middle edge, in fierce hatred, in puta love, in momentary victory, in long defeat, 100 years of life will be molded, will move If the path spread in front of you, pragati chirantan kaisa iti now, well-received joyful kaisa shlath, unsuccessful, successful common desire, giving everything and not asking for anything, you will have to move like a foot and move A life full of thorns, a youth deprived of intense love, Madhuban faced with silence, a devotion to his body, a life to be in complete silence, burning, melting and walking

Cold to death Cold! Chilled with death I did not intend to fight, There was no promise to meet at the turn, She stood up blocking the way, This is how life became bigger than life. What is death? Not even two moments Continuation of life, not tomorrow. I live my life, I die of my heart, I will come back, why should I fear traveling? Thou shalt not come secretly, Try me again in front of you. Unaware of death, the journey of life, The sound of every evening, night flute. It is not that there is no sorrow, The pain is no less. I got so much love from strangers, No one is left with loved ones. I made two hands with each challenge, They are burnt in the storm Today there is a blizzard, The boat has guests in its arms. The opportunity to overcome, but the courage, Look at your storm Choked with death

Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari is the 96th birth anniversary of Vajpayee. Atal Bihari was a strong politician as well as a gentle poet. As much as Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been praised as a politician, his poems have received as much love. Vajpayee’s poems inspire us to move forward in life and not give up. If we take the poems of Atal ji in our life in reality then our confidence can never be lost. Here today we are going to tell you about three such poems of Atal Bihari.