Sing new songs … two sensations
First feeling
Expose faces, stains are very dark
Breaking Tilism Today I fear the truth
Don’t sing songs
Looked like a glass city
I do not meet in my fair
Moon in the back, Rahu Gaya Rekha Fund
Get stuck in the moments of liberation
Second feeling
Sing new songs
Broken vocals broken by broken strings
New seedlings grew in stone chest
Jhaare sub yellow path cuckoo’s night
I know the sight of Arunima in Prachi
Who listened to broken dreams
Difference in intermittent pain on the eyelids
Will not give up, will not give up
I write on the skull of time
Have to step
Hurdles come
Cut the darkness of the holocaust, embers under the feet, blow on the head if the flames, laughing in your hands, burning with fire, will have to walk in step
In humor, in storms, if in innumerable sacrifices, in gardens, in valleys, in insults, in honors, advanced heads, raised chests, in agony will have to step
In light, in darkness, tomorrow in Kahar, in the middle edge, in fierce hatred, in puta love, in momentary victory, in long defeat, 100 years of life will be molded, will move
If the path spread in front of you, pragati chirantan kaisa iti now, well-received joyful kaisa shlath, unsuccessful, successful common desire, giving everything and not asking for anything, you will have to move like a foot and move
A life full of thorns, a youth deprived of intense love, Madhuban faced with silence, a devotion to his body, a life to be in complete silence, burning, melting and walking
Cold to death
Cold!
Chilled with death
I did not intend to fight,
There was no promise to meet at the turn,
She stood up blocking the way,
This is how life became bigger than life.
What is death? Not even two moments
Continuation of life, not tomorrow.
I live my life, I die of my heart,
I will come back, why should I fear traveling?
Thou shalt not come secretly,
Try me again in front of you.
Unaware of death, the journey of life,
The sound of every evening, night flute.
It is not that there is no sorrow,
The pain is no less.
I got so much love from strangers,
No one is left with loved ones.
I made two hands with each challenge,
They are burnt in the storm
Today there is a blizzard,
The boat has guests in its arms.
The opportunity to overcome, but the courage,
Look at your storm
Choked with death
