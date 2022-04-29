Wilders says he finds it ‘unbelievable’ that he can no longer use his account. According to a screenshot, Twitter has suspended him for violating “hateful conduct” rules.
You must not promote violence against other people or directly attack or threaten people based on race, ethnic background, nationality, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or serious illness. Twitter. Accounts ‘with the main purpose’ of inciting harm to others are also not allowed, according to the social medium.
Earlier this month, Wilders’ account was also blocked for several days. Then the reason was a tweet addressed to the Pakistani president, in which the PVV leader talked about the many death threats he received from Muslims in Pakistan.
Last Tuesday, Twitter reversed that suspension. The platform then informed the PVV leader that he did not cross borders and that a mistake had been made. The company also apologized, according to a screenshot that Wilders himself shared.
‘I’m back!’ Wilders tweeted late in the afternoon on Tuesday. Not long before, he had announced that he had appealed his suspension and had heard nothing. He felt that the assessment process had taken an unnecessarily long time.
