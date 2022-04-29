Wilders says he finds it ‘unbelievable’ that he can no longer use his account. According to a screenshot, Twitter has suspended him for violating “hateful conduct” rules.

You must not promote violence against other people or directly attack or threaten people based on race, ethnic background, nationality, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or serious illness. Twitter. Accounts ‘with the main purpose’ of inciting harm to others are also not allowed, according to the social medium.