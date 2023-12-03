Geert Wilders, the Dutch far-right leader who won the elections in the Netherlands on November 22, is an old acquaintance of Dutch politics. At 60 years old, he has been a deputy for 25 years and is easily recognizable by his perky hair. If there are no changes, he will be the most senior member of Congress, which must be constituted on December 6. His rejection of Islam, which he considers “a fascist ideology,” has structured his ideology even before 2006, the launch date of his Party for Freedom (PVV). At its head he has obtained the first victory for the extreme right in his country since 1945. Quite a challenge in one of the founding members of the European Union.

With 37 deputies in a Parliament of 150, Wilders—pronounced Vilders—is already in the front row with his unredeemed extremism and wants to form a center-right Government that is not crystallizing as quickly as he wishes. The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) is only willing to support him from outside the Executive. The conservative New Social Contract, the other possible natural partner, does not trust the respect for the laws now professed by a Wilders who declares to have moderated. The Peasant-Citizen Movement (BBB), the voice of agrarian populism, has no qualms about making an agreement but will wait for a new round of trial and error.

Citizen dissatisfaction with politics has favored him despite having been found guilty in 2020 of having insulted citizens of Moroccan origin. Everyone knows him in his land, but who really is Geert Wilders?

He was born in Venlo, in the south of the country, into a middle-class family with two sisters and a brother. Her father was the deputy director of the Océ photocopier factory. Her mother was born in present-day Indonesia during Dutch colonization and is of Indo-Dutch origin. Wilders has stated that her parents were “very hard-working” and taught her “to persevere,” and avoids delving into his personal history. His brother Paul, ten years older, rejects his ideas although he assures that he “would hug him if we saw each other because I love him.”

As Dutch anthropologist Lizzy van Leeuwen explains on the phone, Wilders’ family history may partly explain his attitude toward Islam. His grandfather, Johan Ording, married Annie Meijer, of Indonesian roots. In 1934 he was fired from his job as a civil servant in Java for a fraud case. In an essay published in 2017 in the progressive magazine De Groene Amsterdammer, the expert says that they had eight children – among them the politician’s mother – and the family was sent to Europe without the possibility of returning. They fell into poverty and passed through France to later end up in the Netherlands. They were only able to turn around when Johan got a job years later in the prison service.

In the colonial era, Indonesia was called the Netherlands East Indies, and according to Van Leeuwen, “families often tell these stories of the past, and the Netherlands has never recognized the postcolonial influence on national political life.” “There has also not been a critical debate about that stage as France, Belgium or the United Kingdom did.” In Van Leeuwen’s opinion, Wilders expresses a revanchist voice. “And I don’t know if that family trauma is its driving force, but it is there. On the other hand, he has a natural prevention towards Islam,” he points out.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

After independence, recognized by the Netherlands in 1949 after a bloody armed struggle, Indonesia became a republic whose population is today a Muslim majority. The anthropologist points out that “with his Javanese features and his natural dark hair, Wilders could have been discriminated against in his own country, and hence she clarified it.” “In any case, you have to be careful with this type of conjecture,” she warns. The far-right leader has assured on television that he has been oxygenated since he was in his twenties.

Once he finished high school in Venlo, Wilders, a bad student and rebel, as he bluntly admits, went to Israel at the age of 17. Between 1981 and 1983 he was working in a moshav, a cooperative agricultural settlement, and the experience sealed his sympathies for the country. At that same time he traveled through the Middle East and began to consolidate an opinion contrary to Islam. After military service he did a course in health insurance, he followed law at the Open University and worked for two government health institutes.

He then moved to Utrecht, to a neighborhood that was filled with immigrants, and in 1997 he was a city councilor for the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). In 1998 he won a seat in Parliament and until 2004 he was another deputy. That year, a Dutch Islamist of Moroccan origin murdered the filmmaker Theo van Gogh in Amsterdam, who had directed Submission, a film about the oppression of women in Islam. The script was written by the deputy of Somali descent Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who also received death threats. Wilders then called for stopping Muslim immigration, attacked the Koran and began to gain followers. He is threatened by Al Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS) and lives surrounded by bodyguards.

His career took a turn when the VVD supported Turkey’s entry into the EU in 2004: he returned his membership card and worked as an independent deputy. In 2006 he founded the Freedom Party, and in 2010 he won 24 seats, becoming the second force behind the VVD itself. In 2017 he achieved 20 and, until the last election, he had 17. His program maintains that the Western way of living “is being threatened by the arrival of large numbers of people, often from Islamic countries.” And he states that “the asylum flow costs the taxpayer 24 billion euros annually and it is time to put the Dutch first.” But he claims to have tempered himself. This has allowed it to far surpass the rest of the games. The second in votes – the alliance of environmentalists and social democrats (GroenLinks-PvdA) – has 25 seats.

Matthijs Rooduijn, a political scientist at the University of Amsterdam, points out: “His style is more temperate, but the substance of his program is as radical as ever. He has been very skillful in presenting himself as a potential coalition partner, and many of those who previously voted for the VVD have leaned towards Wilders.” From the polls it is clear that the strategic vote has benefited the PVV. “Voters know that if they elect parties more radical than themselves, policies are likely to go in the direction they want when a compromise is reached. And immigration is an essential issue for many,” he says. Regarding the Nexit – the departure of the Netherlands from the EU – that Wilders has proposed, the political scientist expresses his skepticism: “A new Government may have doubts about European integration, but without leaving the EU.” Wilders is distinguished from some of his European counterparts by his support for gay rights or lack of anti-Semitism.

Married since 1992 to Krisztina Marfai, a diplomat of Hungarian origin, he does not spend two nights in the same house to avoid an attack. He has no children and, on election day, his first memory was of her. Under these conditions, could he serve as prime minister? “Most likely he wants to be, but in a country of coalitions he cannot decide on his own,” Rooduijn recalls. Anthropologist Lizzy van Leeuwen says: “Everything he proposes, such as closing mosques and Muslim schools and banning the Koran, is not legal. Although many have lost the shame of voting for him, being prime minister would not be good for him or for the Netherlands.”

If a government agreement is closed, Geert Wilders’ PVV still has a problem. Technically it is an association with only one member: him. Because of his desire for control, there are no annual party conferences or democratic debates. There is also no youth branch. With its 37 seats, Congress will be filled with inexperienced PVV deputies, “and some will have to leave the City Council or the provincial government where they operate; without forgetting the ministers he tries to appoint, because there are those who refuse to approach this party,” Rooduijn asserts. For her part, anthropologist Lizzy van Leeuwen wonders if Wilders intends to be both “prime minister, leader of the PVV and spokesperson in Congress.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_