The twitter account of PVV leader Geert Wilders has been suspended. Wilders confirmed that to NRC† The reason is a tweet to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which he calls Pakistani Muslims violent and describes the Prophet Mohammed as “fake”. Doing so would violate Twitter’s rules against hateful behavior.

Wilders was able to lift the suspension by deleting the tweet but chose to appeal. He can’t post at the moment, but his twitter account is still visible. It is not known when Twitter will make a statement.

“I think it’s madness,” Geert Wilders responds via WhatsApp. “People who massively tweet pictures with a photo of me and a knife through my head or other threats are often not removed and my tweet with a text in response to it is.” Twitter would initially not find Wilders’ statement contrary to the rules, but later decided to suspend him, the PVV leader shows with a screenshot. Twitter could not be reached for comment Sunday evening.