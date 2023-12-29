Victories are never modestly celebrated in politics, except for that of Speaker of the House of Representatives. This is generally celebrated with an almost Protestant-like seriousness, which should reflect the gravity of the office. But this year Martin Bosma broke with that convention. On December 13, the PVV MP was elected chairman of the House of Representatives with 75 votes, against 66 for Tom van der Lee of GroenLinks-PvdA. Bosma stood up, buttoned his jacket, and celebrated his victory exuberantly, waving around him. He embraced his faction leader – and political ally since 2004 – Geert Wilders, smiling broadly.

The MPs in the plenary hall understood it. If anyone wanted to become Speaker of the House, it was Martin Bosma. Twice before he had tried, twice it had failed. But the euphoria betrayed more than just Bosma's personal ambition. The moment – ​​perhaps the political moment of 2023, and the competition is fierce – showed how deep the PVV's yearning is to no longer stand next to the institutions and criticize them, but to be part of them itself.

The irony was lost on the Chamber, but Bosma at this moment resembled the twentieth-century 'cultural Marxists' whom he attacked in his book The false elite of the counterfeit coiners (2011). In that book, Bosma describes how they wanted to take over the institutions, not overthrow them. “Then the power grab that inevitably followed would also be better able to last for a long time.” According to Bosma, and according to a common theory on the radical right, this group has taken over the universities, cultural sector, media and politics through a silent revolution, thus starting a period of cultural relativism, secularization and moral decline.

The PVV has been challenging the incumbent power for almost twenty years. Wilders had successfully framed his party for a long time as a testimonial party, a kind of SGP without God. Principled, not interested in power, but in the Word. Wilders had always said that it was about spreading the message, if necessary as an eighty-year-old leader of a one-man faction. But behind that attitude was a desire for power and influence. A desire that became visible at most when he was asked directly whether he wanted to become Prime Minister (I would like to) and whether the PVV wanted to govern (I would like to).

Two out of three in the trias politica

And the PVV now has that power. Wilders can become prime minister next year as leader of the largest party. And Bosma, his loyal employee, is chairman of the national meeting room. These are two of the three powers of the trias politica, the executive and the legislative power.

The PVV is by far the largest party, with 37 seats. And to understand the depth of the right-wing revolution: to the right of the CDA are approximately half of all parliamentary seats. Almost two-thirds if you add NSC, but that party still has to prove its position on the political stage.

In his speech of thanks, Bosma dedicated his “modest victory” to the PVV members who have gotten into trouble over the past twenty years due to their political preferences. “They were fired, had problems at work, didn't get the promotion. Their children were sometimes left out of the sport. There are very unpleasant stories about this.” In short, this election was not a personal triumph, but a score to be settled.

Gray turned plate

If there is one metaphor that has often been applied to Wilders by his fellow parliamentarians, it is that of the gray plate. The criticism was often not that what Wilders said was radical, but that it was already known. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who knows Wilders from his VVD days, liked to use the comparison. He once said: “I say let him run.”

And it was precisely that attitude that ensured that Wilders was hardly challenged during the campaign for the parliamentary elections. Rarely has the eventual winner been so little contradicted in a campaign, with the strange argument that everything that Wilders thinks was already known. And it's not even right. Part of the political success of Wilders (60) is his consistency in text. But the core lies in his capacity for subtle agility, with which he knows how to adapt his message to the spirit of the times and to the latest developments on the (radical) right. Wilders has shown that ability at key moments in his career.

Wilders' political life began in 1990, a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Then he was still a conservative liberal, trained in the tradition of Frits Bolkestein. That year, Bolkestein became VVD leader, and he soon hired the young Wilders as an employee and speechwriter. He had studied law and was hired because of his extensive knowledge of social security.

The new, 37-member PVV faction at the swearing-in of the Members of Parliament. Photo Bart Maat

Bolkestein stood at the cradle of the Purple Cabinet of PvdA, VVD and D66, while as political leader in the House of Representatives he made maximum use of the room to deviate. He sought conflict in debates. At that time, the conservative Bolkestein turned against the dominant idea in The Hague that the end of the Cold War had immediately put an end to the old contradictions between left and right. In the place of communism, a new enemy had emerged, Bolkestein said: radical Islam. He turned against cultural relativism (every culture is equal) and embraced the conclusions Clash of Civilizations by Samuel Huntington.

Bolkestein as teacher

Bolkestein's ideas were in line with those of Wilders, who had worked in a moshav, a cooperative village, in the occupied West Bank in the early 1980s and had traveled extensively in the Islamic world. Later, Wilders would become disappointed in Bolkestein, because he would serve party interests too much, but for Wilders Bolkestein was a teacher at that time. He later wrote an important lesson he learned from him: “Don't move an inch.”

When the VVD achieved a record number of 38 seats in 1998, Wilders came to parliament. Bolkestein left the scene, and Wilders had a much more difficult relationship with his successors Hans Dijkstal and Jozias van Aartsen. He saw the attacks of September 11, 2001 as confirmation of his point, although at that time he only focused on radical excesses of Islam. But the rapidly escalating 'Islam debate' in the Netherlands gave Wilders the opportunity to profile himself to the fullest.

Wilders initially called Fortuyn's ideas about “a cold war against Islam” “reprehensible”

When Pim Fortuyn emerged after 9/11, Wilders initially called his ideas about “a cold war against Islam” “reprehensible” in a much-quoted TV interview with Barend and Van Dorp, because Islam is “a religion to be respected.” . But the murder of Fortuyn and the political entrance of Ayaan Hirsi Ali, as a VVD faction member in 2003, made Wilders shift. Wilders and Hirsi Ali spent a lot of time together, including writing NRC that it is “time for a liberal jihad.” “To maintain a tolerant and liberal Netherlands, elementary rights and laws must also be set aside when tackling the people who abuse them and then want to remove them as the foundation of our society.”

In 2004, Wilders broke with the VVD over a ten-point plan, which he wrote together with fellow party member Gert-Jan Oplaat. A crucial point for Van Aartsen was Turkey's accession to the European Union. Wilders was against, Van Aartsen in favor. As Minister of Foreign Affairs he had worked hard for this.

As party leader, Van Aartsen expelled Wilders from the faction. He suspected that he had been planning to set up his own party for some time. Wilders saw a large voter potential to the right of the VVD, which was not or hardly served.

'Less multi-coloured'

Wilders led his one-man faction, Martin Bosma became his speechwriter, right-hand man and webmaster. The PVV, founded in 2005, can still be seen as a party with a broader agenda than just criticism of Islam. During the presentation of the first election manifesto, signs were handed out with texts such as 'better schools' and 'better care'. On Bosma's advice, Wilders formulated the spearheads of his new party as follows: “Less taxes, less crime and less multi-culture.”

Wilders made a sharp turn to the right when the PVV ended up in Parliament with nine seats in 2006. Perhaps it was due to the many threats he received at the time, or due to the murder of Theo van Gogh in 2004. But his international connections may also have played a role. Wilders sought in vain to join American neo-conservatives who were influential in the wars of the Bush administration. He ended up on the margins of radical right America, with Islam critics such as Daniel Pipes, Pamela Geller and David Horowitz.

According to political scientist Merijn Oudenampsen (UvA), radicalization is possible in the book Wilders weighed, are also due to the fact that he copied the art of radical and extreme right parties, which achieved spectacular successes in a fearful Europe. “The radicalization coincides with the electoral expansion of his party,” says Oudenampsen.

During this period, Wilders abandoned the idea that radical Islam was the problem. In line with Hirsi Ali, he now supported the idea that Islam and 'the Judeo-Christian tradition', as he calls it, are incompatible. For him, Islam was no longer a religion, but an ideology. From then on he talked about the 'Islamization' of the West, in other words: an Islamic conspiracy to change the West from within through migration.

Rapid radicalization

From 2007, when the fourth Balkenende cabinet took office, Wilders' tone was one-sidedly anti-Islamic. He knew how to use the plenary meeting room as his theater to the fullest, following Bolkestein. During the first debate on the government statement, he immediately tabled a motion of no confidence against State Secretaries Ahmed Aboutaleb and Nebahat Albayrak, because they have dual nationality. He added in NRC, that he is “not happy with Muslims in the cabinet.” “It pierced straight through my heart,” Aboutaleb said about it in the TV program last week Renze. Aboutaleb still has the motion hanging in his office.

In these years Wilders came up with the idea of ​​a so-called 'head rag tax', a tax on wearing a headscarf. He called mosques 'palaces of hate', a 'tsunami of Islamization' was heading towards the West, the Koran had to be torn up “until it is the size of Donald Duck”.

Opponents struggled with Wilders from the start: some went against his rhetoric, after which he was able to dismiss them as snoops and idiots. Others unintentionally adopted his words and message, so Wilders also benefited. This is how 'Henk and Ingrid', the traditional PVV voters invented by Wilders, suddenly became a household name among other parties. It did not lead to removal, but to encapsulation: he was allowed to become a tolerating partner in the first Rutte cabinet of VVD and CDA.

At times, Wilders also managed to draw attention to other themes, such as healthcare, the EU or the elderly. But he usually achieved the most success in elections involving migration and Islam. Seen in this light, he again had maximum support from other parties: the VVD opened the election battle by dropping the cabinet on migration in July and campaigning on that subject. A gift for Wilders.

In recent years he has refined his message again. Criticism of Islam is still paramount, but his story has become more similar to that of identitarian right-wing politicians such as Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump. They emphasize culture conflicts, such as gender, the family and elites who are busy keeping the population down. It is less about international politics, as in his early days.

For years it was thought that Wilders placed himself out of order with his uncompromise. The opposite happened. A permanent radical right pillar has emerged in Dutch politics, and the first Wilders cabinet is within reach. It was always said that power politics and testimonial politics would get in each other's way in politics. Wilders has proven this year that this is a big misunderstanding.