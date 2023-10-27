Now that the VVD no longer categorically excludes his party, a new phase is dawning for political veteran Geert Wilders (60). Is he really moderating his tone or is that a PR story? “I’m not the stamping-foot boy, but I am serious about the dangers of Islamization.” In the run-up to the elections, we interview eight party leaders, today: PVV leader Geert Wilders.

#Geert #Wilders #regret #witchs #statement #Dont #petty