with videoPieter Omtzigt and Geert Wilders ‘cleared the air’ in a conversation with the scout, but there was no breakthrough after the duo conversation. Omtzigt still has ‘objections’ to starting real formation negotiations with the PVV, he said earlier in the day.
Tobias den Hartog
Latest update:
18:25
