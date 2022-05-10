Geely Autoa brand controlled by the Chinese group Geely, acquired 34.02% of Renault Korea Motors, through a capital increase mechanism. This was announced by the Losanga brand, recently engaged on various financial fronts, also in light of a truly difficult geopolitical situation on a global level.

“The transaction will consolidate the collaboration between the Renault Group and Geely Auto in future projects for the launch of the new range of vehicles for the South Korean market“, Reads a press release. Currently Geely Auto is the largest privately held automotive group in Chinaand its target group is equally projected towards a vision of the sector that is not necessarily centered one hundred percent on national borders.

In detail, Geely Automobile Holdings, through its listed subsidiary Centurion Industries Limited, will hold 34.02% of the total share capital issued by Renault Korea Motors (RKM). In any case, Groupe Renault will remain the majority shareholder of RKMand this company will continue to fall within its scope of consolidation.

Already in January 2022, Geely Holding and the Renault Group had announced a collaboration with the aim of proposing a new range of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and thermal vehicles (ICEs) for the South Korean market, but also for export. The new vehicles will be produced at the current Renault Korea Motors plant in Busan, South Korea. Production is expected to start in 2024. The new products will utilize Geely Holding Group’s world-class compact modular architecture (CMA), developed by the Group’s R&D center in Sweden, while also taking advantage of Geely Holding Group’s advanced hybrid powertrain technologies. Renault and RKM will mainly contribute with expertise in terms of design and customer experience.

We recall that the Geely group has acquired over time several very important realities of the European market, like Volvo and Lotus; Polestar also operates under his wing.