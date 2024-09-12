Chinese giant Geely is looking for locations for a plant in Europe, although the group has not yet defined a complete local development strategy. The Asian company has held several talks with governments of countries on the Old Continent, including Poland, where Geely would like to build a plant for the production of electric cars, but even in this case the negotiations seem to have stalled.

Different options

Geely has stressed that it has several options under consideration, with the search for a production site that is extending to the entire European region. Currently the company only sells a hybrid model in Europe but will soon launch an electric car produced in China in Italy. However, the goal is to assemble the next EV on European soil even if there is not yet a specific timeframe from the Chinese giant. In its homeland the company has been overtaken by BYD in terms of production even if it is already active with several brands also on European soil: in fact, it owns the Volvo Cars brand, has a joint venture with Renault and holds stakes in Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz.

Geely’s plans for Europe

Geely has announced that it will test 13 “new energy vehicles” in the coming months, a term that in the Chinese market indicates hybrid, electric and hydrogen cars, to evaluate their performance and compliance with European certification standards. Geely is not the first company from China intending to open a plant in Europe: Chery and Great Wall Motor are also planning to open local factories while the European Commission is moving towards approving more severe duties for cars produced in China, with tariffs of up to 35.3%.