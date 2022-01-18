The group Geely, officially named Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, achieved a good result in 2021, growing by 5% in terms of cars sold worldwide, with 2.2 million units. The brands represented by the Chinese multinational, that is Geely Auto, Geometry, Lynk & CO, Zeekr, Volvo Cars, Proton, Lotus, LEVC and Farizon, have overall managed to reach the absolute record since the company was born. For the fourth consecutive year, Geely Holding surpassed i 2 million vehicles sold.

Among the salient results of 2021, Geely declares a growth in demand for electric vehicles; electrified cars have grown by 70% and Volvo Recharge models have been very successful. In terms of emissions, thanks to the CaoCao Mobility ride hailing system, Geely would have obtained a reduction of 468,000 tons of CO2. The stations of swapping for batteries, they increased to 100 in Chinese territory; the ambitious goal is to reach 5,000 stations by 2025.

The brands known in Italy of the Geely group have achieved good results. Lynk & Co delivered 220,516 vehicles in 2021, a 26% improvement over 2020. Lotus it also grew by 24%, reaching the best result of the last 10 years. Volvo saw a 5% increase in the share of vehicles sold, reaching 700,000 units. For Geely, the Swedish brand was a bargain: almost a third of the cars sold by the group are therefore ‘European’. Polestarfor its part, it sold 29,000 vehicles in its second year of production, with year-over-year growth of 185%. The Malaysian brand Proton contributed an improvement for the third consecutive year. AND Zeekr, a brand launched in 2021, has already sold just over 6,000 units of the electric model 001, the first in its history.

In 2022, Geely expects to further increase demand and deliveries, relying on its mobility services in China and beyond the national borders. in particular thanks to Volvo and Lynk & Co. The Chinese group would like to reach 2.5 million cars sold, with Geely Auto always in first place with a target of 1.65 million cars, strengthening the excellent national performance. Polestar has a target of 65,000 units sold globally, while Zeekr has been awarded the milestone of 70,000 electric cars delivered.