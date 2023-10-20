Based on the results of the third quarter of this year, the Geely Monjaro crossover turned out to be the most popular car on the Russian secondary market. This was reported on October 20 “Gazeta.Ru” with reference to the Avito Auto study.

In the period from July to September, Monjaro crossovers cost an average of 3.8 million rubles on the secondary market. The second most popular model in the segment is the first generation Chery Tiggo, which has been produced since 2005: the average price for this car is 377 thousand rubles. The top 3 is closed by the Lifan Solano sedan, the average price tag for it is 289 thousand rubles, Avito experts reported.

In addition, the top ten most popular models of Chinese manufacturers on the Russian secondary market included Geely Coolray, as well as Lifan X60, Geely Emgrand EC7, Changan UNI-K, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Chery Amulet (A15) and the Zeekr 001 electric car.

In total, in the third quarter of 2023, sales of used Chinese cars on the Russian market increased by 115% compared to the same period in 2022, and the average price of cars is now 1.8 million rubles.

Earlier, on October 17, it became known that sales of the Chinese Livan S6 Pro sedan, the Sollers ST6 pickup truck assembled in Vladivostok, as well as two Haima models: the 8S crossover and the 7X compact van are planned to start in Russia in October.

Also, by the end of autumn, the Changan UNI-K iDD crossover, the Forthing M7 minivan, as well as the updated EXEED LX and VX, the second-generation Geely Atlas, and the restyled Geely Emgrand should appear on the Russian car market by the end of autumn.