New shareholding maneuvers involve Aston Martin. The Geely Group has in fact decided to invest approx £234 millionthe equivalent of just under 270 million euros, in the British sports car manufacturer, thus becoming the third largest shareholder of the builder owned by the Canadian tycoon Lawrence Stroll.

Millions of new shares

As reported by Autonews, which cites a filing on the stock exchange by Aston Martin, as part of the transaction the Chinese giant will acquire a 17% stake in the Gaydon-based firm, buying effectively 70 million shares, of which 42 million from the Yew Tree consortium of President Lawrence Stroll (at the moment he is the largest shareholder of the company followed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund) and 28 million completely new.

Joint growth

“Geely Holding, which initially became a shareholder last year, sees huge potential for Aston Martin’s long-term growth and success. Stroll said. Their new investment allows us to understand more deeply the importance of growing a key strategic market represented by China, but also gives us the opportunity to access theirs range of components and technologies“.

Trust in Aston Martin

“Our decision to increase our stake in Aston Martin reflects ours trust in the growth prospects of the company, in its technologies and in its management team”, added Eric Li, president of Geely. Recall that the Chinese giant acquired a 7.6% stake in Aston Martin in September last year, and currently owns several brands including Lotus, Zeekr, Volvo and Polestar.