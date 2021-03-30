BEIJING (Reuters) – A local government said on Tuesday that China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group plans to establish a commercial space company to develop its satellites and communications technology in the southern city of Guangzhou.

The government added that Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler A. Ji, will also work with other missile companies in Guangzhou.

The company was not immediately available for comment after normal business hours.

Geely is building low-orbit satellites to meet a demand for high-speed communication capabilities that can provide rapid software updates. From around 2025, Geely cars will have more satellite connectivity functions.