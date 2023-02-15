Geekbench 6 is the new and updated version of one of the most famous and used benchmark software. Surely if you too often test the performance of your devices you may know Geekbench and today we are here to tell you about the recent update that sees the software renewed and more suited to your needs today’s technologies!

Geekbench 6, here’s the news!

Technology is a constantly updated sector, which changes faster than one might think. If Geekbench’s goal is to test the performance of today’s devices, surely the program must also be able to keep up with the progress, and for this reason the developers they strive to update it about every 3 years.

This time too they have not been outdone, in fact we can now welcome Geekbench 6 which aims to test your device based on current news. After all, “who would have expected video calling to explode in 2020?” comments PrimateLabs.

Well, Geekbench 6 now reduces the weight of CPU tests in single core, no longer as important as before. To now take into account the performance of a device, many other external factors must be taken into account, such as for example “how cores share tasks among themselves by considering realistic workloads”.

As far as graphics are concerned, the software supports OpenCL, CUDA, Metal and Vulkan APIs. New tests are now included such as a bokeh effect during a video call, applying filters to high resolution photos, heavy maps and various tests for all apps working with artificial intelligence.

Everything will continue to remain free for non-professional use, and at a cost of $99 per month for commercial use, and is available for download now on all platforms at this link!