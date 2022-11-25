Publisher Slitherine has launched a new video formatscalled Geek Recipes, which mixes cooking and video games. Marco Minoli’s first guest, the company’s chief marketing officer, is none other than Raphael Colantoniocurrently Creative Director of WolfEye Studios, as well as one of the founders of Arkane Studios.

Colantonio talks about how he got started in the video game industry, the development of Dishonored, that of Weir West, his latest game and many other topics, giving his “recipe” for development.

Crimes are also committed during the video, such as the spaghetti that is broken from Minoli before being put in the pot to cook a carbonara, but we can forgive him, given that the video is really interesting and really tells many background stories, such as that of the Arx Fatalis demo that saved the game.

Geek Recipe reaffirms the principle that to reach the heart of a geek you have to go through his stomach. Minolisaid: “Everyone who works at Slitherine loves entertainment. Every day, in our offices in the UK, Poland, France, Canada and Milan, we try to discover the secret ingredient behind a successful product, not just ours, but the ones we play, watch, and read about at home.We created Geek Recipe to talk to a few celebrities in a familiar setting about how their products have become staples, be they games, novels, or TV series.

Geek Recipe will see the publication of a new video every month, on the official channel of Slitherine.