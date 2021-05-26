A few years ago, being a geek had a negative connotation. People related it to being a withdrawn person with strange tastes. Fans of movies, comics, science fiction, anime, manga, fantasy, etc. were pigeonholed in this term.

The term geek comes from English ‘freak‘, which means phenomenon, rare, abnormal. It is a derogatory word in their language and the meaning in Spanish was not something favorable either.

Fortunately, being a geek became more popular. More and more people openly accept their passion for this type of cultural expression and there is even a day to celebrate with pride.

Since 2006, May 25 is attributed as the Geek Pride Day. Today it is commemorated around the world, although it took a long time for it to be considered acceptable.

Geek Pride is in your blood

After anime, comics, science fiction movies and more became more popular, into Spanish German Martinez, better known as’Mr. Buebo‘, it occurred to him to set a date for local comic book stores and bookstores to give fans of this type of content a discount.

Mr. Buebo also set out to create an official page to express and bring together all people with similar tastes. Thus was born the Geek Pride site and May 25 was established as the ideal date to celebrate it.

It was decided that it would be this specific day because May 25, 1977 was when the film of Star Wars: A New Hope. This tape was basically one of the main triggers for geeks to express their pride.

German Martinez continued to push the Geek Pride Day and many more joined his movement. Thus, after 15 years, more and more of us are proud to be geeks. Anime, video games, and comics have taught us a lot. It is certainly something to celebrate.

