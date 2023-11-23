He Geek Festival 2023 is about to start in Lima, specifically in the Magic Water Circuit. This will be the ideal place for several days for all fans of the geek world and pop culture, who will enjoy unforgettable moments with their families. To make this experience even more perfect, the event organization has confirmed the presence of two important international figures. Which is it? In this note we offer you a detailed guide so that you do not miss a single detail of this famous festival, which will also feature the presence of anime and video game characters.

When does the Geek Festival 2023 start?

He Geek Festival will develop from December 7 to 21, 2023, in the magical circuit of water. The striking thing about this edition is that there will be 9 thematic areas for all types of audiences.

Dragon Ball Experience and Saiyan Experience, where you can interact with the characters and attractions of your favorite anime of all time

Fantasy Experience, In this area you can travel to your favorite fairy tale and, for example, see Cinderella’s carriage and much more.

Mushroom Experience, this interactive area will take you to the world of your favorite video game.

Plaza la Familia, in this area you can experience the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead up close and also find different food stalls.

Superhero zone, where you will find your themed heroes living Christmas.

Pokedex Zone, where we will have your most loyal friends who will be ready for any battle.

Christmas Experience, where you can live the magic of Christmas, but be careful! Well, the Grinch will be doing his thing in this area.

Stage Zone, where your favorite One Piece actors will arrive on a spectacular ship and concerts by different bands will take place.

Medieval Fest, so you can live the complete and interactive medieval experience.

Which international artists will be at the Geek festival 2023?

In it Geek Festival 2023 Two renowned world-class actors will be present, the Spanish Taz Skylar and the American Arata Mackenyu. They both played the characters of Sanji and Roronoa Zororespectively, in the live action anime ‘One Piece’. This production was a great success in viewership on Netflix and is in preparation for its second season.

Taz Skylar will be present from December 16 to 17 at the festival, while on the 20th and 21st of that month the presentation of Arata Mackenyu

Taz Skylar and Arata Mackenyu play ‘Sanji’ and ‘Zoro’ in the live action ‘One Piece’. Photo: cosmopolitan mexico.

How much does it cost to be present at the Geek festival 2023?

Tickets will be sold through the Ticketmaster platform, where prices will vary depending on the date.

From December 7 to 15 and from December 18 to 19 the price will be 25 soles

From December 16 to 17 and 20 to 21 the cost will be 40 soles.

